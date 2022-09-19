NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Neutral”

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $434,393 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

