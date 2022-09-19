Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 143,898 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $829.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.74 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

