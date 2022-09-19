NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 24,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $86.48. 449,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

