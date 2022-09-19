Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) One Day Volume Hits $11,896.00

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00117186 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00870066 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nimbus Governance Token Profile
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token
