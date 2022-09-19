Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) One Day Volume Hits $11,896.00

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimbus Governance Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00117186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00870066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimbus Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimbus Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimbus Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimbus Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.