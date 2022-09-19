Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,875.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,593 shares of company stock valued at $307,687. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

