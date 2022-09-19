Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $120.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.19.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.13 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

