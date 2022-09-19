Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Novartis worth $152,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.64. 72,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

