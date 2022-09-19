NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 12,271 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.31. 911,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $132.38.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NovoCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 38,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.