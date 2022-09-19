NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
NRW Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79.
About NRW
