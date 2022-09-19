Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.17. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.