Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.17. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.24.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.