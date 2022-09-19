NXM One Day Trading Volume Tops $632.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One NXM coin can now be bought for $44.14 or 0.00230226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $291.05 million and approximately $632.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,118.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010649 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00063114 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.