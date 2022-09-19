NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $159.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $173.70.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

