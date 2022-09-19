Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Purchases $13,350.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins acquired 1,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,540.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $623.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

