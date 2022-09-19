One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,261 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYK traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $192.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.49 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

