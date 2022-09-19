One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.88. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,705. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

