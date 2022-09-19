One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 139,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,232. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

