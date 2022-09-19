One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 458,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 626,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

