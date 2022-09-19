ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 72,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,112. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

