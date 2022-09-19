OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $531,531.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $531,531.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004887 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000387 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030647 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

