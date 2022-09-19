OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.95

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 21765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 196,606,694 shares in the company, valued at $469,889,998.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,606,694 shares in the company, valued at $469,889,998.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,797,100. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 23.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

