Oppenheimer Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Market Perform

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its 200 day moving average is $407.78. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.