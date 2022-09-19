Oppenheimer Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its 200 day moving average is $407.78. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.