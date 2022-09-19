Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $98,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 113,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

