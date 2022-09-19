Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 750 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,653. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

