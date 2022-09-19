Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 88,602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,599. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

