Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.64. 89,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

