Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,663. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

