Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

NVO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,845. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

