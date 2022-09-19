Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 268 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29,459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,824 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $40.59. 140,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,264. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

