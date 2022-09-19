Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 605 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in F5 were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.85.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

