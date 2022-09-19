Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $26.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,903.36. 13,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,981. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,916.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,042.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

