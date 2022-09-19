Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $82.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

ORCL opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

