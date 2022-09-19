Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $46.94 million and approximately $356,138.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 47,251,350 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

