Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 575,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 529,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.0 days.
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
