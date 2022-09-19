Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 381,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 351.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $658,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,115 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

