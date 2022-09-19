Pallapay (PALLA) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $45,953.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
