Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 68.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 155,878 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of PZZA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,017. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

