Parkside Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 4.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after purchasing an additional 266,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303,908 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. 18,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,663. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

