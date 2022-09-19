Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 789 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 70,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

