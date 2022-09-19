Parkside Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,365 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $60.43. 763,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,784,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

