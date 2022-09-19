Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,420,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,010,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,682,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.17. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

