PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PYPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.93. 124,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $279.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

