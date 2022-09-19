PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 91.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 274,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.62. 280,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $279.95. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.