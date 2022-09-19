Penna Domenic Della Acquires 60,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) CFO Penna Domenic Della purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,731.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Venus Concept Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 55,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.51.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 30.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Venus Concept
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751,601 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Venus Concept by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Venus Concept (VERO)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.