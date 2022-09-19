Penna Domenic Della Acquires 60,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) CFO Penna Domenic Della purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,731.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 55,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 30.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Venus Concept from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751,601 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Venus Concept by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

