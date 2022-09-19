Penta Price Hits $0.0000 (PNT)

Penta (PNT) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Penta has a total market cap of $57,776.22 and approximately $19.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00063767 BTC.

About Penta

Penta is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

