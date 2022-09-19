Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

PR opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

