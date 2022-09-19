PhoenixDAO Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $505,593.37 and approximately $36,752.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

