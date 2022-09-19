Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 4.4%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.48 and last traded at $62.19. Approximately 3,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 466,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

