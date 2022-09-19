Pika Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Pika has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Pika coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pika has a total market cap of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pika
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pika
