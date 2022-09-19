PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.62

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.62 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 1052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,981,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

