Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.02. 67,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

